WATCH | Rat eats salad on fresh food counter at Food Lovers Market

The food is covered with plastic in the store’s fresh food section.

A few seconds later, an employee is seen taking away the bowl of food, with the rat on top.

Food Lovers Market management said in a statement on January 6 2019 that it was aware of the video posted from Diepkloof Square.

“We view the matter in a serious light and have launched an investigation to establish the source of the rodent problem. In the meanwhile, we can say we have a health and safety inspectorate that does regular investigation and the last inspection took place in November,” the statement read.

Food Lovers Market management said in a statement on January 6 2019 that it was aware of the video posted from Diepkloof Square.

“We view the matter in a serious light and have launched an investigation to establish the source of the rodent problem. In the meanwhile, we can say we have a health and safety inspectorate that does regular investigation and the last inspection took place in November,” the statement read.

It further stated that the store was contracted to the pest control company, Rentokil, which did regular inspections and provided the necessary services regarding rodent and pest control.

Daisy Matlou sparked a debate about the hygiene standards at Food Lovers with her Twitter thread: