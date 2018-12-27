IN PICTURES |Tsunami toll tops 400

Indonesian search and rescue teams plucked stranded residents from remote islands and pushed into isolated communities desperate for aid on Wednesday in the aftermath of a volcano-triggered tsunami that killed more than 400 people.

But torrential rains hampered the effort and heaped more misery on the region, as officials warned that another killer wave could hit the stricken area.

The disaster agency cautioned residents to stay clear of the coast, as fresh activity at the Anak Krakatoa volcano, which sits in the middle of the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra islands, threatened to spark another tsunami.

A section of the crater – which emerged at the site of the legendary Krakatoa volcano, whose massive 1883 eruption killed at least 36,000 people – collapsed after an eruption and slid into the ocean, triggering Saturday night’s killer wave.

It struck without warning, washing over popular beaches and inundating tourist hotels and coastal communities, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake.

The disaster agency slightly raised the death toll on Wednesday to 430, with 1,495 people injured and 159 missing.

Nearly 22,000 people have been evacuated and are living in shelters.

“There’s a chance the number of fatalities will rise,” agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told a press briefing.