Refugees show little faith in DR Congo polls

He said the Lendu were known for attacking their enemies with machetes.

Mahanga quickly left, taking muddy paths and trails to reach Lake Albert, where he made the perilous 30km crossing to the other side.

“On the boat, I thanked God I was leaving the war and coming to Uganda,” he said.

“But it was so overloaded, it moved slowly and I thought we would die.”

He is still following the developments back home, particularly the controversy over the touch-screen voting terminals, whose use has been denounced by many as an open door for fraud.

“I’m happy if there are elections to allow people to vote,” he said.

But it would be best if the vote went ahead “without machines”.

At the camp in Kyangwali, recent arrivals rub shoulders with Congolese refugees who have been there for years.

Many have little faith in Sunday’s election.

“I’ll always be Congolese but for me the elections are nothing,” 25-year-old Jerome Mugisa said. “If there is war, elections are nothing.”

A French-English translator, he arrived in Uganda with his parents during a wave of violence that ravaged Ituri between 1999 and 2003.

His parents later tried to go back. But not him.

Figures from the UN refugee agency UNHCR show there are 782,000 DRC refugees in other African countries.

By far the largest percentage have fled to Uganda, which is sheltering 284,000 of them – more than a third.

Unlike people fleeing eastern countries like Sudan and Eritrea, Congolese do not usually attempt the perilous trek towards Europe.

Instead, they seek refuge in one of the nine countries that border this vast central African country, which covers about 2.3-million square kilometres.

For Jean-Bienvenu LikanzuMokolo from Kinshasa, safety meant fleeing across the Congo River to Brazzaville, capital of the neighbouring Republic of Congo.

Twin capitals, the Kinshasa is visible across the water from Brazzaville’s southern districts – which is why the 50-year-old prefers to stay in the northern part of the city.

“It’s too painful to see Kinshasa,” he said.

An associate of opposition heavyweight Jean-Pierre Bemba, a former warlord who went into exile in 2007, LikanzuMokolo fled Kinshasa a decade ago under cover of night, escaping in a wooden canoe.

Now head of an association of 15,000 DRC refugees, Likanzu-Mokolo had thought he could finally return home when Bemba announced his intention to run in the upcoming elections.

But with Bemba barred from running, Likanzu-Mokolo is now thinking of moving even further away.

Deprived of voting rights, these refugees can only watch the vote from the sidelines, along with all their compatriots living elsewhere in the world.

“I can’t vote because I am here in Zambia as a refugee, and it hurts me,” Martin Mputu Bakole, who used to live near Lubumbashi, DR Congo’s second city in the southeast, said.

But 20 years ago he fled, and today he repairs watches in Lusaka.

Pierre-Marie Lukungu also left Lubumbashi in the 1990s for Lusaka. Today he is leader of the DRC community in Zambia.

“From the time of independence up to this day, Congo has never had good elections,” he said of a country which has never known a peaceful transition of power since independence from Belgium in 1960.

“The DRC has never had a past president who is living. Presidents come into power through coups and leave through coups.”

Which is why international observers are needed to ensure the elections are held properly, he said.

Without them, the elections would be “chaotic and dangerous”.