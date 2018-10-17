Porn star’s Trump case tossed

President Donald Trump scored a legal victory on Monday against porn star Stormy Daniels when a US federal judge rejected her defamation suit against him.

Daniels – whose real name is Stephanie Clifford – still has a separate lawsuit against the president linked to hush money she was paid before the November 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about an alleged affair.

US District Judge S James Otero in Los Angeles tossed out the defamation suit Daniels filed after Trump claimed on Twitter that she had invented threats to silence her over her claims the pair slept together.

“The court agrees with Mr Trump’s argument,” Otero wrote in his ruling.