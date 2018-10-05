Cristiano Ronaldo ‘firmly denies’ rape claim

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied accusations by a former American model that he raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 and said his conscience is clear.

Ronaldo’s denial came as lawyers for his accuser said they had obtained damning correspondence between the footballer and his legal team.

The case has threatened the reputation of the Portuguese superstar, arguably the world’s best footballer, with Las Vegas police saying they would reopen their file on the matter.

“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me,” Ronaldo tweeted in Portuguese and English.

“Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything I am and believe in,” the 33-year-old Juventus forward, formerly of Real Madrid, said.

“My clear conscious [sic] will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations,” he added on his Twitter feed @Cristiano, which has nearly 75-million followers.