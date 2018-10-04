A Gift of the Givers team left South Africa on Wednesday to join rescue efforts in Indonesia after the earthquake and resultant tsunami that devastated the island nation.

After a request from the Indonesian government for international assistance‚ Gift of the Givers search-and-rescue teams with highly specialised equipment‚ accompanied by a select number of medical personnel‚ are headed for Indonesia.

“If necessary‚ a larger medical contingent‚ also with specialised equipment‚ will follow a day or two later,” Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said.

The death toll in Indonesia’s twin quaketsunami disaster passed 1,400 on Wednesday, with time running out to rescue survivors and the UN warning of vast unmet needs.

Hungry survivors were scavenging for food on farms as President Joko Widodo made a second visit to the area.