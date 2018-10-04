Facebook steps up anti-bullying

Facebook has stepped up ways to battle bullying and harassment at the leading social network.

The initiative calls for new tools and programmes to help users control unwanted, offensive or hurtful experiences on Facebook, global safety head Antigone Davis said in a blog post.

Facebook users will be able to hide or delete groups of comments, including responses, instead of having to remove them one at a time, Davis said.

Facebook has also begun letting people report bullying or harassment on behalf of friends reluctant to complain.