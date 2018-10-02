Namibia promises land reform

Namibian President Hage Geingob vowed on Monday to push ahead with land redistribution, echoing the government of South Africa.

Namibia has large swathes of agricultural land, as well as major diamond and platinum mining industries.

“Many Namibians were driven off their productive land,” Geingob said at a national conference in Windhoek to discuss new land policy.

“The fundamental issue is the inequality. We also share a burning land issue and a racialised distribution of land resources with South Africa.

“This comes from a common history of colonial dispossession. What we also agree to is that the status quo will not be allowed to continue.”

Geingob said careful consideration should be given to expropriation, but urged that the process remain peaceful.

The conference has been boycotted by several traditional leaders and political parties for allegedly having predetermined outcomes.