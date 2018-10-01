Topless Serena Williams sings for breast cancer

Tennis superstar Serena Williams caused an internet sensation on Sunday by posing topless for a video while singing I Touch Myself to raise awareness for breast cancer.

In the Instagram video, Williams covers her breasts with her hands while singing a version of Australian band The Divinyls’ 1991 hit in support of Breast Cancer Network Australia.

“This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit I Touch Myself to remind women to selfcheck regularly,” Williams wrote on the post.

“Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colours, all around the world. Early detection is key – it saves so many lives.”

The song was co-written by Divinyls Australian vocalist Chrissy Amphlett, who died of breast cancer five years ago at 53.