Topless Serena Williams sings for breast cancer
Tennis superstar Serena Williams caused an internet sensation on Sunday by posing topless for a video while singing I Touch Myself to raise awareness for breast cancer.
In the Instagram video, Williams covers her breasts with her hands while singing a version of Australian band The Divinyls’ 1991 hit in support of Breast Cancer Network Australia.
“This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit I Touch Myself to remind women to selfcheck regularly,” Williams wrote on the post.
“Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colours, all around the world. Early detection is key – it saves so many lives.”
The song was co-written by Divinyls Australian vocalist Chrissy Amphlett, who died of breast cancer five years ago at 53.
