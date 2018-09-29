Facebook: Up to 50m accounts hit by breach

Facebook said on Friday that up to 50-million accounts were breached in a security flaw exploited by hackers.

The social network said it had learnt this week of the attack that allowed hackers to steal “access tokens,” the equivalent of digital keys that enable them to access their accounts.

“It’s clear that attackers exploited a vulnerability in Facebook’s code,” vice-president of product management Guy Rosen said.

“We’ve fixed the vulnerability and informed the police.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said engineers had discovered the breach on Tuesday, and patched it on Thursday.

“We don’t know if any accounts were actually misused,” Zuckerberg said. “But this is a serious issue.”

As a precaution, Facebook is temporarily taking down the “view as” feature – described as a privacy tool to let users see how their own profiles would look to other people.

“We face constant attacks from people who want to take over accounts or steal information around the world,” Zuckerberg said on his Facebook page.

“The reality is we need to continue developing new tools to prevent this from happening in the first place.”