Elon Musk set Tesla share price based on ‘marijuana joke’ to impress girlfriend

Tesla founder Elon Musk faces a lawsuit from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which also wants him removed as CEO.

Shares in Tesla were expected to plummet following the announcement.

Musk will have to explain to a court why he announced on social media that he had investors who would take Tesla private at a share price of $420 (more than R6,000).

The announcement caused the share price to spike and SA-born Musk later retracted it.

It now emerges that Musk set the $420 share price because it referenced slang for marijuana, which is referred to as “420” in the US.

The SEC quoted Musk as saying he had recently learnt about the number’s significance in marijuana culture and thought his girlfriend would “find it funny”.

Musk recently smoked a marijuana joint during an interview.