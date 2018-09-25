Teen rescued after 49 days adrift at sea

An Indonesian teenager survived seven weeks adrift at sea after his tiny fishing trap lost its moorings and ended up about 2,500km away in waters near the Pacific island of Guam, his family said on Monday.

Aldi Novel Adilang, 18, was working on a fishing hut anchored 125km off Sulawesi island when heavy winds knocked it off its moorings and sent him out to sea.

He survived by catching fish and sipping water from his clothes that had been wetted by sea water, the Jakarta Post reported.

About 10 ships passed him before a Panamanian vessel rescued him on August 31. He arrived back home on September 8, in good health despite his ordeal.