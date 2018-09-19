Son jailed in China for neglecting dad

A Chinese court has jailed a man for two years for neglecting his ageing father, an unusually severe sentence for flouting the law obliging offspring to care for elderly parents.

His four sisters were handed suspended sentences for ignoring their dad, a court in China’s southwestern Sichuan province wrote on its official social media account last week.

The family lived and worked near the village where their father, surnamed Zhang, shared a home with his wife.

In 2010, the last child left, citing her father’s bad temper, the court wrote.

When she moved, she took her mother with her, leaving the man, then aged in his 70s, alone.

As Zhang’s health failed, local village authorities began contacting his family to demand they return to care for him.

The children ignored the calls, the court said, even blocking the officials’ numbers.

In 2016, Zhang’s health began to rapidly deteriorate but even so his children still avoided returning home.

Finally, village authorities decided to hand the issue over to the courts.

But it was too late for Zhang who “died a lonely death at home”, the court wrote.

He was 80.