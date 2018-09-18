Heavy rains pile on misery

There is an elevated risk for landslides in western North Carolina and southwest Virginia, as well as a danger of catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding in parts of the Carolinas, it said.

“A lot of people have evacuated already,” Denise Harper, a resident of Grifton, a small North Carolina town threatened by rising water levels, said.

“It’s worrying to watch the water slowly rising,” she said.

At least 15 people have died since Florence made landfall on Friday as a Category 1 hurricane near Wrightsville Beach – 10 in North Carolina and five in South Carolina. “Unfortunately we’ve still got several days to go,” the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Brock Long said.

Long said more havoc lies ahead as the storm broadens its geographic scope over regions deeply saturated with water.

Of particular concern were the risks to dams, already stressed by heavy rainfall from a tropical storm earlier in the month, he said, urging citizens to heed official warnings about what is now a flood event.

“What we have to focus on [is whether there] are any dams that are potentially going to break.

“People fail to heed warnings and get out or they get into the floodwaters trying to escape their home. And that’s where you start to see deaths escalate,” he said.