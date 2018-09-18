Convicted Congolese vice-president Jean-Pierre Bemba walks

The International Criminal Court on Monday confirmed a one-year sentence against former Congolese vice-president Jean-Pierre Bemba for bribing witnesses during an earlier trial, which saw him excluded from running for president.

The decision came even though judges at the court in The Hague had previously ruled that the original sentences were too low, and that prosecutors had asked for a maximum of five years.

“The chamber sentences Mr Bemba to a total of 12 months of imprisonment.

“After deduction of time he previously spent in detention, the chamber considers his time of imprisonment as served,” judge Bertram Schmitt said, and reimposed a ß300,000 (R5.2bn) fine on Bemba.

The ICC acquitted businessman-turned-rebel leader Bemba, 55, on appeal for war crimes and crimes against humanity three months ago.

However, Bemba and five co-accused were also found guilty on appeal in March of bribery, corruption and of coaching 14 defence witnesses during the main trial.

Bemba at the time was handed a year-long prison term and a ß300,000 fine.

ICC appeals judges, however, held that the sentences of up to 2½ years were too low and called for resentencing.

Prosecutors called for a maximum of five years for Bemba, his lawyer Aime Kilolo and his legal case manager Jean-Jacques Mangenda.

But on Monday, Schmitt said: “Maximum prison sentences are not necessary” in this case.

“The chamber considers that the penalties it imposes during resentencing are proportionate.”

Despite Bemba’s being acquitted on the main charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity – committed by his troops in the Central African Republic in 2002-2003 – the bribery charges stuck.

It has become a major obstacle to Bemba’s political ambitions in the DRC.

In response to the corruption conviction, the Congolese Constitutional Court ruled Bemba ineligible to run in presidential polls on December 23.