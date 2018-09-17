Tourism at risk from poaching

Animal conservation in Africa has suffered several setbacks in recent months, prompting experts at an African tourism conference in Cape Town to warn about the cost to the travel industry.

“Obviously it’s negative,” African Tourism Association (ATA) managing director Naledi Khabo said at the inaugural event organised by Airbnb.

“Whether it’s people or animals being killed or slaughtered in such a terrible manner, it has a negative impact.”

Kenya was thrust into the conservation spotlight when an effort to move black rhinos between national parks, launched with great fanfare in June, left 11 of them dead.

“It’s very clear it was not managed well by my officers – and we took action on that,” Kenya tourism minister Najib Balala said.

Balala insisted that tourists considering visiting would not be deterred by the incident, but experts have warned that such setbacks could hurt the continent’s appeal.

“It does affect the overall pan-African perception as well, which has a negative impact on tourism,” Khabo said.

The cost of environmental crime to developing countries is estimated to be more than $70bn (R1-trillion) a year – with Africa at the epicentre of global poaching and trafficking of species.

Botswana, with Africa’s largest elephant population, is on the frontline of the battle against the illicit ivory trade.

But it was recently rocked by a report from Elephants Without Borders that a poaching spree had wiped out as many as 90 of the animals.