World bids farewell to Kofi Annan

World dignitaries laid former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan to rest in his native Ghana on Thursday, with calls to keep alive the legacy of a “stubborn optimist” to create a better, more peaceful world.

His widow, Nane Maria, led hundreds of mourners, including world leaders past and present, traditional rulers and global royalty, and called her husband an “extraordinary” person who had a “joy of life”.

“My love, you are now back home where you started your long journey.

“But may your wisdom and compassion continue to guide us, wherever we are,” she told his funeral in the capital, Accra.

His son, Kojo, said his father had dedicated his life to the ideals of unity, equality, love, peace and respect.

“The greatest tribute we could ever pay is to follow his example,” he said to conclude a three-hour ceremony of tributes, prayer and song.

Annan led the UN from 1997 to 2006, the first from Sub-Saharan Africa to do so.

He died on August 18 aged 80 at his home in Switzerland, after a short illness. Thousands of ordinary Ghanaians paid their final respects this week as his coffin lay in state during three days of national mourning.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo called him “one of the truly iconic figures of modern times”.

Many ordinary Ghanaians described him as a source of national pride, while his brother, Kobina, told the congregation that he was not just a leader and statesman.