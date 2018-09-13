Apple unveils premium iPhone XS, health features for watch

Apple unveiled three new iPhones on Wednesday in a bid to bolster its spot in the premium smartphone market, along with an upgraded smartwatch that takes electrocardiograms and detects falls.

The California tech giant said it would begin selling its 5.8-inch iPhone XS and 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max later this month, keeping the starting price of the company's top-end model at $999 but bumping the entry price for the version with the larger screen.

Apple also announced a new iPhone XR starting at $749, available in October, with a 6.1-inch display to broaden its pool of buyers.

The phones are updates to last year's iPhone X ("10"), which marks the 10th anniversary of the smartphone -- stretching the screen while keeping the overall handset size at or near that of previous models.

"I think Apple did extremely well here," GlobalData analyst Avi Greengart said after checking out the new offerings at the unveiling at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

"Overall, this is going to be a very good year for Apple."

The analyst expected the line-up to be a hit, pushing up the average selling price of Apple smartphones.

The new iPhones have more powerful processors and cameras, and a dual-SIM card feature for top-of-the-line devices.

Home buttons were replaced with screen swipes, taps and facial recognition capabilities.

"We are going to take iPhone X to the next level," chief executive Tim Cook said.