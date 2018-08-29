Kidnapped girl begs for freedom

In an unverified recording Boko Haram sent to local media late on Monday, Sharibu begged Buhari to work for her freedom.

“I plead with ... the government and the president to have pity for me and save me from my situation,” Sharibu said in Hausa, a language widely spoken in the north.

Sharibu faltered and repeated herself in the recording, suggesting she was reading from a prepared text.

If verified, it would be the first evidence that Sharibu was alive since she was kidnapped.

The audio was accompanied by a picture of Sharibu in a light brown hijab revealing only her face, sitting on a mat in an undisclosed location.

“The secret service is analysing the voice. Our reaction will follow the outcome of the investigation,” Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said on Twitter.

“For President Buhari, nothing will be spared in bringing all our girls home. He will not rest until all of them are freed.”

Nathan Sharibu, Leah’s father, said on Tuesday: “The voice in the audio is no doubt that of Leah.

“As her father I can’t mistake her voice. I’m delighted to have heard her voice because it proved beyond doubt that my daughter is still alive.

“The government has not contacted me to verify if the voice is indeed that of Leah.”

He urged the authorities to secure her release.

Fighters believed to be loyal to an IS-affiliated Boko Haram faction led by Abu Mus’ab AlBarnawi abducted the girls after storming the Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi in Yobe state.

The incident evoked memories of the April 2014 kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok in neighbouring Borno state.

The jihadists returned 110 Dapchi girls to the town on March 21, following negotiations with the government.

Some of the released girls said five schoolmates died in captivity while Sharibu was retained for refusing to forsake Christianity for Islam.