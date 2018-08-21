Games rocked by sex scandal

Four Japanese basketball players were sent home from the Asian Games in disgrace for paying prostitutes for sex as the regional Olympics was hit by scandal on Monday.

The players were spotted in a notorious red light district of Jakarta in their national jerseys, Japanese Olympic Committee officials said

The four had been ordered to leave immediately.

News that Yuya Nagayoshi, Takuya Hashimoto, Takuma Sato and Keita Imamura had been booted out will come as a major embarrassment for Japan, which will host the Tokyo Olympics in two years’ time.

“I just feel a sense of shame,” Japan’s chef de mission, Yasuhiro Yamashita, said.

“We deeply apologise and intend to give the athletes thorough guidance from now on.”

The players had dinner after leaving the Games village on Thursday last week and are believed to have been solicited by a pimp to go to a hotel with women, Yamashita said.

They paid for the services of prostitutes.

The story broke after the four, who play in Japan’s BLeague, were spotted in the red light district by a reporter for Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper.

“I humbly apologise to the Japanese public, the JOC and everyone who supports basket“Athletes ball for this deplorable incident,” Japan basketball chief Yuko Mitsuya said.

“We will decide on the appropriate punishment for the four players once we have heard all the facts.

“We need to work harder to make sure this kind of scandal does not happen again.”

At the last Asian Games in 2014, Japan were forced to send home swimmer Naoya Tomita after he was caught on video stealing a journalist’s camera from the pool deck.

Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad alSabah, president of the Olympic Council of Asia, the Games’ governing body, said the latest incident would serve as a warning to other athletes.

“I’m sorry for this story but in the sports field you are hearing this kind of story in each Games,” the sheikh said.

should always be a good symbol of society because there’s a big generation who follow them.”

“At the end of the day, representing your country isn’t only about winning medals.”

The players visited the prostitutes after Japan beat Qatar 82-71 to go top of Group C.