Spaceship on historic mission to touch Sun

Nasa on Sunday launched a $1.5bn (R21bn) spacecraft towards the Sun on a historic mission to protect the Earth by unveiling the mysteries of dangerous solar storms.

“Three, two, one, zero, and liftoff! Of the mighty Delta IV Heavy rocket with Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe, a daring mission to shed light on the mysteries of our closest star, the Sun,” the narrator said on Nasa TV.

The launch lit the night sky at Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 3.31am.

Less than an hour later, mission managers confirmed that the spacecraft had separated from the rocket as planned and was safely on its journey.

“At this point, spacecraft is up and happy,” a spokesperson for United Launch Alliance, the company that operates the rocket, said.

The unmanned spacecraft’s mission is to get closer than any human-made object ever to the centre of our solar system, plunging into the Sun’s atmosphere, known as the corona, in a seven-year mission.

The probe is guarded by an ultra-powerful heat shield that can endure unprecedented levels of heat, and radiation 500 times that on Earth.

Nasa has billed the mission as the first spacecraft to “touch the Sun”.

In reality, it should come within 6.16-million kilometres of the Sun’s surface, close enough to study the curious phenomenon of the solar wind and the Sun’s atmosphere.

The car-sized probe will give scientists a better understanding of solar wind and geomagnetic storms that risk wreaking chaos on Earth by knocking out the power grid.

These poorly understood solar outbursts could potentially wipe out power to millions of people.

A worst-case scenario could cost up to $2-trillion (R28-trillion) in the first year alone and take a decade for full recovery, experts say.