Spaceship on historic mission to touch Sun
Nasa launches probe to shed light on solar system
Nasa on Sunday launched a $1.5bn (R21bn) spacecraft towards the Sun on a historic mission to protect the Earth by unveiling the mysteries of dangerous solar storms.
“Three, two, one, zero, and liftoff! Of the mighty Delta IV Heavy rocket with Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe, a daring mission to shed light on the mysteries of our closest star, the Sun,” the narrator said on Nasa TV.
The launch lit the night sky at Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 3.31am.
Less than an hour later, mission managers confirmed that the spacecraft had separated from the rocket as planned and was safely on its journey.
“At this point, spacecraft is up and happy,” a spokesperson for United Launch Alliance, the company that operates the rocket, said.
The unmanned spacecraft’s mission is to get closer than any human-made object ever to the centre of our solar system, plunging into the Sun’s atmosphere, known as the corona, in a seven-year mission.
The probe is guarded by an ultra-powerful heat shield that can endure unprecedented levels of heat, and radiation 500 times that on Earth.
Nasa has billed the mission as the first spacecraft to “touch the Sun”.
In reality, it should come within 6.16-million kilometres of the Sun’s surface, close enough to study the curious phenomenon of the solar wind and the Sun’s atmosphere.
The car-sized probe will give scientists a better understanding of solar wind and geomagnetic storms that risk wreaking chaos on Earth by knocking out the power grid.
These poorly understood solar outbursts could potentially wipe out power to millions of people.
A worst-case scenario could cost up to $2-trillion (R28-trillion) in the first year alone and take a decade for full recovery, experts say.
“The Parker Solar Probe will help us do a better job of predicting when a disturbance in the solar wind could hit Earth,” University of Michigan project scientist Justin Kasper said.
Knowing more about the solar wind and space storms will also help protect future space explorers as they journey towards the Moon or Mars.
The spacecraft is protected from melting during its close shave with the Sun by a heat shield just 11.4cm thick.
Even in a region where temperatures can reach more than 555,537°C, the sunlight is expected to heat the shield to only about 1,371°C.
Yet the inside of the spacecraft should stay at just 29°C.
The probe is set to make 24 passes through the corona collecting data.
“The sun is full of mysteries,” Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab project scientist Nicky Fox said.
“We are ready. We have the perfect payload. We know the questions we want to answer.”
The spacecraft is the only Nasa probe in history to be named after a living person – 91-year-old solar physicist Eugene Parker, who first described the solar wind in 1958.
Parker watched the launch at Cape Canaveral, and said it was his first time seeing a rocket blast off in person.
“All I have to say is wow, here we go. We are in for some learning over the next several years,” Parker told Nasa TV.
Nasa science mission directorate chief Thomas Zurbuchen described the probe as one of Nasa’s most strategically important missions.
When it nears the Sun, the probe will travel at about 692,018km/h.