Outrage grows over rhino deaths

Kenya’s wildlife minister on Tuesday apologised for telling his critics to “go to hell” as he comes under mounting pressure over the death of 10 rhinos during a botched transfer.

Tourism & wildlife minister Najib Balala had directed the comments to those calling for his resignation over the fiasco during a media conference on Monday.

“People need explanations about the rhinos . . . people are angry. I am also angry,” Balala told lawmakers on Tuesday.

“I have emotions and I reacted. I feel let down by my system that did not act quickly to stop the death of the rhinos.”

Kenyans have been left stunned after 10 of 11 rhinos being transferred from Nairobi and Lake Nakuru national parks to Tsavo East died.

The 11th was attacked by lions, and is recovering.