US wildfire death toll rises to five

The death toll from a northern California wildfire rose to five with the discovery of human remains believed to be those of a missing elderly woman and her two great-grandchildren, as fire crews battled to quell flames that have devastated entire neighbourhoods.

More than 38,000 people remained under evacuation orders on Sunday in and around the city of Redding, about 257km north of the state capital Sacramento, from a blaze that has destroyed more than 500 buildings and continued to rage largely unchecked into a seventh day.

The Carr Fire, the deadliest and most destructive of nearly 90 wildfires burning from Texas to Oregon, has charred almost 34,000 hectares of drought-parched vegetation since erupting Monday last week.

More than 4,000 structures are threatened by the fire.

The weather is expected to offer no relief for firefighters, with temperatures expected to hit more than 37°C with low humidity and gusty winds.

As of Saturday night, an army of about 3,500 firefighting personnel and a squadron of 17 water-dropping helicopters had carved buffer lines around just 5% of the fire’s perimeter.

At the height of its fury on Thursday night, the fire was whipped into a storm-like frenzy by gale-force winds that drove flames across the Sacramento River into the western end of Redding.

On Saturday, Redding police said they were still searching for 17 people.

So far this year, wildfires have scorched almost 1.7 million hectares across the country.

