Three die in shooting outside bar

Police were searching on Sunday for two gunmen who opened fire on a crowd outside a New Orleans bar, killing three people and wounding seven others.

Detectives determined that two armed suspects believed to be wearing hooded sweatshirts approached a group of people standing outside the bar and opened fire, striking 10 people before fleeing.

Police superintendent Michael Harrison, speaking at the scene, said one of the suspects was believed to be armed with a rifle, while the other carried a handgun.

“We believe they stood over one of the victims and fired multiple rounds,” he said.

“Shooting 10 people? Killing three? That’s personal.”