Underground lake discovered on Mars

A massive underground lake has been detected for the first time on Mars, raising hopes that more water – and maybe even life – exists there, global astronomers said.

Located under a layer of Martian ice, the lake is about 20km wide, the report in the US journal Science said.

It is the largest body of liquid water ever found on the Red Planet.

“Water is there. We have no more doubt,” co-author Enrico Flamini, the Italian space agency’s Mars Express mission manager, said.

Mars is cold, barren and dry, but used to be warm and wet.

It was home to plenty of liquid water and lakes at least 3.6 billion years ago.

Scientists are eager to find signs of contemporary water, because such discoveries are key to unlocking the mystery of whether life ever formed on Mars in its ancient past, and whether it might persist today.

“This is a stunning result that suggests water on Mars is not a temporary trickle like previous discoveries, but a persistent body of water that provides the conditions for life for extended periods of time,” Alan Duffy, an associate professor at Swinburne University in Australia, who was not involved in the study, said.

Being able to access water could also help humans survive on a future crewed mission.

This particular lake, however, would be neither swimmable nor drinkable, and it lies almost 1.6km beneath the icy surface in a harsh and frigid environment.