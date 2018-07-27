i
10 rhinos die in transfer

By AFP - 27 July 2018
White rhino. File picture
Image: Henk Kruger

Kenya’s tourism minister on Thursday blamed negligence by conservation officers for the death of 10 endangered black rhinos in a bungled relocation.

The one surviving animal from June’s attempt to transfer 11 rhinos from Nairobi and Lake Nakuru national parks to Tsavo East is in a critical condition and could also die after being attacked by lions.

Tourism minister Najib Balala said that several of the Kenya Wildlife Service officials in volved in the deadly operation had been suspended.

“According to the inquiry team, the cause of all the deaths was multiple stress syndrome intensified by salt poisoning.”

He said the rhinos may have become dehydrated and died after drinking saline water in their new habitat, and admitted there had been negligence by the transfer team.

Kenya’s black rhino population only numbers 750.

