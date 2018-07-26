Zimbabwe’s historic election next week is set to be fraudulent and the electoral authorities are biased, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says.

But Chamisa said on Wednesday that his Movement for Democratic Change party would not boycott the vote.

The election on Monday is on path to be determined as a fraud election, he said.

“We can’t boycott our victory. Winners don’t quit. Winners don’t boycott.”

Chamisa’s comments follow weeks of tension between the MDC Alliance – an electoral bloc formed between the MDC and six other opposition parties – and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The alliance accuses the commission of refusing to give it access to the voters’ roll and sight of the ballot papers.

Among other things‚ it claims an X cast for Chamisa will mysteriously disappear and move to the box allocated to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa is Mnangagwa’s strongest opponent.

A recent poll survey by Afrobarometer said he was trailing the incumbent by just 3%‚ at 37% of votes compared with Mnangagwa’s 40%.

The ZEC said 5.6 million people were registered.

Chamisa urged citizens to turn out in large numbers to break what he said was a rigging mechanism by Zanu-PF.

“This is the only way to ensure democratic change and to put an end to Zanu-PF’s stolen victories of the past‚” he said.

The tensions ahead of the poll were apparent‚ with water cannons and riot police trucks dotted across central Harare.

Mnangagwa said on Wednesday that Chamisa was a little boy and his government would not hesitate to act should the MDC Alliance use violence to assume power.

John Dramani Mahama‚ the head of the Commonwealth Observer mission to Zimbabwe‚ appeared to express sympathy with the demands made by the MDC Alliance.

He said no electoral demand was unreasonable and it was up to the ZEC “to listen and address demands if they are within the law”.

A spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights‚ Liz Throssell‚ welcomed the widening of the democratic space in Zimbabwe.

“The presence of some international human rights organisations‚ in addition to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission and the Zimbabwe Gender Commission‚ to monitor the human rights environment around the upcoming national elections is also a welcome sign‚” she said.

- Additional reporting by Nhau Mangirazi