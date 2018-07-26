Letdown for would-be ninjas

A Japanese city has been left fighting off wannabe ninjas after a news report on labour shortages that suggested it wanted to hire the traditional assassins went viral.

The western city of Iga was featured in a report by American radio station NPR in July about Japan’s depopulation and labour shortage problems.

It said Iga was trying to capitalise on its history as home to ninjas by building a new museum focused on the warriors, but was struggling to hire staff, including ninja performers.

NPR said ninja performers in Japan could earn up to $85,000 (R1.1m) a year.

But a number of copycat reports by other media or viral sites went with less nuanced headlines such as: “This town in Japan will pay you an 85,000 salary to train as a ninja.”

By Wednesday, at least 115 aspiring assassins had contacted the city and its tourism association, Iga officials said.

Would-be warriors from at least 14 countries had been in touch, they said.

“Iga did not put out information about ‘a lack of ninjas in Iga’ or the ‘annual income of ninjas’,” they said.

In a statement, the city tried to squelch the hopes of applicants, saying: “Please be careful about fake news.”

But the viral mix-up could end up being a boon for Iga, which is hoping it will draw more tourists.