Khan in with a shout in Pakistan election

Pakistanis voted on Wednesday in elections that could propel former World Cup cricket hero Imran Khan to power, after a campaign marred by military interference and insurgent violence that culminated in an election day suicide blast that killed at least 30.

The vote is a rare democratic transition in the populous and poor nuclear-armed Muslim country, which has been ruled by the powerful military for roughly half its history.

But it has also been dubbed Pakistan’s “dirtiest election” due to widespread accusations of pre-poll rigging by the armed forces, who are believed to favour Khan.

Polling day violence struck when dozens of people were killed in the suicide bombing, claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group, in the southwestern city of Quetta.

It was the second major attack by IS in July in Balochistan province, after an earlier blast killed 153 people in Pakistan’s deadliest ever suicide attack.

Hashim Ghilza, a local administration official, said the bomber attempted to enter the polling station.

“When police tried to stop him, he blew himself up.”

Debris, bloodstains and charred vehicles littered the road outside the polling station as blood-spattered dead and injured people were rushed to hospital accompanied by distraught family members.

The contest has largely become a two-way race between Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, whose brother Shahbaz is leading its campaign.

Khan, 65, cast his vote in Bani Gala, a suburb of the capital Islamabad, telling the media it was “time to defeat parties which kept this country hostage for years”.

Some voters in Lahore, traditionally a PML-N stronghold, said they were abandoning the party in favour of PTI.

“I have voted for PML-N my whole life but this time I voted for PTI because Imran Khan has promised free education and health,” 75-year-old Uzma Akram said.

Up to 800,000 police and troops have been stationed at more than 85,000 polling stations across the country.

The security concerns followed a string of attacks targeting political events in the final weeks of the campaign that killed more than 180 people, including three candidates.

An earlier attack in Balochistan on Wednesday left one police officer dead and three wounded when a hand grenade was thrown at a polling station in Koshk village.

In the northwestern town of Swabi, one PTI worker was killed in an exchange of fire with a rival party, police said.

Khan is campaigning on populist promises to build a “New Pakistan”, vowing to eradicate corruption, clean up the environment and construct an “Islamic welfare” state.

But the erstwhile playboy’s campaign has been dogged by widespread accusations he is benefiting from the support of the powerful security establishment, with the media, activists and think-tanks decrying a “silent coup” by the generals.

The military has rejected the accusations.

Khan has also raised eyebrows in recent weeks by increasingly catering to hardline religious groups, sparking fears a win for PTI could embolden Islamist extremists.