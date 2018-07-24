Greek fires death toll hits 50: officials

The death toll from a series of fires sweeping Greece climbed to 50 on Tuesday with a Red Cross official reporting the discovery of 26 more bodies at a seaside resort.

The authorities had previously announced 24 deaths and more than 150 injuries from wildfires around the Athens region, before finding 26 dead at a villa in the coastal town of Mati.

The fire which hit Mati, 29km east of the capital, late Monday afternoon was by far the country's worst since flames devastated the southern Peloponnese peninsula in August 2007, killing dozens.

People scrambled to the sea as the blaze closed in close to the shore. Hundreds were rescued by passing boats but others found their way blocked by smoke and flames.

"I was briefed by a rescuer that he saw the shocking picture of 26 people tightly huddled in a field some 30 metres from the beach," Nikos Economopoulos, head of Greece's Red Cross, told Skai TV.

"They had tried to find an escape route but unfortunately these people and their kids didn't make it in time," he said.