It is a week away from make-or-break general elections in Zimbabwe and the two front runners‚ incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ 75‚ of Zanu PF, and closest challenger Nelson Chamisa‚ 40‚ from the MDC Alliance, are not leaving anything to chance.

Pictures of the two on the road went viral on social media telling interesting stories.

There was that of Chamisa doing push-ups in public – portraying a Rocky Balbao image‚ a people’s champion‚ one who understands politics is not about how hard you hit‚ but how hard you can get hit and still get up.

The other picture showed Mnangagwa‚ who was on former president Robert Mugabe’s side since 1980 at independence‚ taking medication in public.

For many‚ “The Crocodile”‚ as he has come to be known‚ is a political immortal and the first sign of weakness was captured on camera.

But his spokesperson‚ George Charamba‚ said his boss had been under the weather while on the road campaigning and the persistent cold spell in the region had not made it any easier.