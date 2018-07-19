Meeting with Putin ‘a success’

US President Donald Trump insisted on Wednesday that his meeting with Vladimir Putin could prove successful, as he tries to quell fury in Washington after appearing to defer to the Russian leader over US intelligence chiefs.

The Republican president claimed his meeting with Putin – who he seemed to warmly embrace, triggering outrage in Washington – could prove “an even greater success” than his one last week with Nato.

He said his counterpart had agreed to assist US negotiation efforts with North Korea.

“While the Nato meeting in Brussels was an acknowledged triumph, with billions of dollars more being put up by member countries at a faster pace, the meeting with Russia may prove to be, in the long run, an even greater success,” Trump tweeted.