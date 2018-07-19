Aids gains at risk of reversal – UN

Great strides in preventing Aids deaths and new infections risk being halted, even reversed, if funding and focus continues to dwindle, the UN warned on Wednesday.

Announcing the lowest annual death toll in two decades for 2017, and a record number of people on life-saving treatment, UNAids cautioned that a creeping complacency threatened these achievements.

“We are sounding the alarm,” the agency’s executive director, Michel Sidibe, said at the unveiling of a global status report in Paris ahead of next week’s International Aids Conference in Amsterdam.

“Entire regions are falling behind, the huge gains we made for children are not being sustained.”

The report showed the number of people living with HIV grew from 36.3 million in 2016 to 36.9 million in 2017 thanks to widening access to antiretroviral therapy (ART).

There were 1.8 million new HIV infections, down from 1.9 million in 2016. The number of deaths dropped by 50,000 year on year to 940,000, compared with 1.9 million in 2005 when only 2.1 million infected people had access to ART.

Last year, the number on treatment jumped to a record 21.7 million – three in five carriers of the virus, UNAids said.

This leaves 15.2 million people still without treatment.

“We are not moving at the pace we had set ourselves,” Sidibe told journalists.

“We wanted 30 million people on treatment by 2020.”

But for this, money is needed. And the global effort is short about $7bn (R93bn) a year, according to UNAids.

In 2017, about $20.6bn (R274bn) was available for Aids programmes in low- and middle-income countries, which funded about 56% from their own budgets.

However, there had been no significant new funding commitments and there was a big risk of the epidemic rebounding, Sidibe said.