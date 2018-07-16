Thai boys mourn death of rescuer

The 12 boys and their coach rescued from a Thai cave mourned the death of an ex-navy Seal who died while taking part in the mission, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The “Wild Boars” football team are recovering in hospital after 18 days spent inside the Tham Luang cave.

They entered on June 23 and were trapped by monsoon floodwaters.

Doctors say they were in good health following a successful three-day operation which ended on July 10 when teams of Thai navy Seals and international cave-diving experts hauled the last five members of the team to safety.

But the lead-up to the final phase of the mission was met with tragedy when volunteer and former navy Seal diver Saman Kunan died on July 6 while installing oxygen tanks along the twisting passages.

Saman was widely hailed as a hero, but the boys, aged 11 to 16, were told about his death only on Saturday after a medical team said they were strong enough mentally to handle the news, though many wept after hearing it.

“All cried and expressed their condolences by writing messages on a drawing of Lieutenant-Commander Saman and observed one minute of silence for him,” health ministry permanent secretary Jedsada Chokdamrongsuk said.

Photos show the youngsters crowded around a sketch of Saman scrawling messages on it and bowing their heads in commemoration.

Tributes from Thailand and around the world have poured in for Saman, a triathlete and diver who retired from the military in 2006 and worked at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport before volunteering to help with the rescue.

The boys are expected to leave hospital on Thursday.