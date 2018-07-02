Plastic ban last straw for consumers
For decades, plastic straws have been essential props for cocktail makers, smoothie lovers and fast food addicts.
But that may be starting to change, due largely to vigorous environmental campaigning.
Under pressure from activists, the European Union, Britain, India and even fastfood giants like McDonald’s have all made some headway towards bringing the use of plastic straws to an end.
And with public pressure growing on governments, particularly in Europe, to ban single-use plastics, manufacturers are feeling the heat.
According to peer-reviewed US journal Science, eight million tons of plastic are dumped into the Earth’s oceans and seas a year – 250kg every second.
For years, the focus of environmentalists has been on plastic bags.
But plastic straws have now come into the spotlight, due in part to images that have gone viral on the internet.
One online video shows a sea turtle rescued off Costa Rica getting a plastic straw removed from its nostril.
The British government in April said it planned to ban the sale of single-use plastics including straws.
The European Union followed suit in late May.
In India’s commercial capital Mumbai, Burger King, McDonald’s and Starbucks were fined for violating a ban on single-use plastics, an official said last month.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to make his country free of singleuse plastics by 2022.
Some corporations are also taking steps. In the UK and Ireland, McDonald’s has pledged to complete a transition to paper straws by next year.
In France, the burger giant is testing alternatives.
The Hilton Hotel giant in May vowed to remove the offenders from its 650 properties by the end of this year.
There are alternatives to plastic straws, but they are pricier.
The five-star Monte Carlo Palace hotel in Monaco has introduced biodegradable straws.
Others are using raw pasta and bamboo sticks.
The United States is resisting change while Europe takes the lead with biodegradable plastics made either from fossil fuels or potatoes and corn.
About 100,000 tons of bioplastics were produced in 2016 in the world, according to Germany’s specialist Nova-Institute.
Last year, biodegradable plastic production capacity rose to 800,000 tons globally, the European Bioplastics industrial group said.
And while this may appear to be a step in the right direction, manufacturers are concerned about the impact bans would have on their sales.
“It’s not a very good sign,” Herve Millet, technical and regulatory affairs manager at plastics manufacturers’ association PlasticsEurope said.
“But big corporations also have concerns over their image and they must at least try to find a way to respond to society’s expectations.”
In Australia, supermarket chains are scrambling to combat “bag rage” as frustrated shoppers vent their anger over the removal of single-use plastic bags.
One man put his hands around a supermarket worker’s throat, the West Australian newspaper reported.
As of July 1, major retailers in all but two Australian states will be fined if they supply single-use plastic bags.