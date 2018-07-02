Plastic ban last straw for consumers

For decades, plastic straws have been essential props for cocktail makers, smoothie lovers and fast food addicts.

But that may be starting to change, due largely to vigorous environmental campaigning.

Under pressure from activists, the European Union, Britain, India and even fastfood giants like McDonald’s have all made some headway towards bringing the use of plastic straws to an end.

And with public pressure growing on governments, particularly in Europe, to ban single-use plastics, manufacturers are feeling the heat.

According to peer-reviewed US journal Science, eight million tons of plastic are dumped into the Earth’s oceans and seas a year – 250kg every second.

For years, the focus of environmentalists has been on plastic bags.

But plastic straws have now come into the spotlight, due in part to images that have gone viral on the internet.

One online video shows a sea turtle rescued off Costa Rica getting a plastic straw removed from its nostril.

The British government in April said it planned to ban the sale of single-use plastics including straws.

The European Union followed suit in late May.