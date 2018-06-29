Rain halts search for boys trapped in cave
The underwater search for 12 children and their soccer coach trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand was halted yesterday as water levels rose amid relentless rainfall.
But search teams, including three British diving experts and US military personnel, continued work above ground despite the setback, scouring the area for entry points to the cave where the team has been stuck since Saturday.
Officials prepared a massive industrial drill to create a new tunnel into the cave close to where the boys are believed to be trapped.
Heavy rains overnight flooded a second chamber of the 10km-long Tham Luang cave that even skilled divers battle to navigate.