Merkel backed on migration crisis

European leaders promised yesterday to help Chancellor Angela Merkel tackle a crisis in the bloc’s migration policies, offering the weakened German leader vital support before a high-stakes EU summit.

Arriving in Brussels, the leaders of Spain, Greece, Finland and Luxembourg all expressed support for Merkel’s push to curtail “secondary migration” of refugees who arrive at the EU’s southern border before heading to Germany.

Europe’s longest-serving leader has come under acute political pressure from her hardline allies in Bavaria, who are threatening to close their border to migrants if she can’t work out a deal with Germany’s European partners.

That could trigger the collapse of Merkel’s three-monthold government and cause the EU’s control-free Schengen travel zone to unravel.

And Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte threatened to veto an EU summit statement on migration if fellow leaders fail to do more to help Italy cope with migrants.

“It’s a possibility I hope not to consider, but if we reach that point, on my behalf we will not have shared conclusions,” Conte said when asked whether Italy would veto the statement on migration