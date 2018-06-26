Arrests in Mozambique jihadist attacks

Mozambique’s president yesterday announced several arrests following a wave of deadly attacks blamed on jihadists.

President Filipe Nyusi vowed that security forces would be firm and ruthless in pursuing the shadowy group blamed for more than 30 deaths in the north-eastern Cabo Delgado region.

Vast riches of natural gas were recently discovered off the region’s coast but the violence has thrown the viability of exploiting it into doubt.

“We condemn these acts,” Nyusi said, as he marked Mozambique’s 43rd year of independence in Maputo.

“Our defence and security forces are on the ground – firm and ruthless.”

Nyusi said he had received offers of support from Moscow and Washington but did not give further details.

