Drowning in a plastic sea – a clarion call for action

A Vietnamese mangrove draped with polythene, a whale killed after swallowing waste bags in Thai seas and clouds of underwater rubbish near Indonesian paradise islands – grim images of the plastic crisis that has gripped Asia.

About eight million tons of plastic waste are dumped into the world’s oceans every year, equal to one rubbish truck of plastic being tipped into the sea every minute of every day.

More than half comes from five Asian countries: China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, according to a 2015 Ocean Conservancy report.

Greenpeace Indonesia campaigner Ahmad Ashov Birry said: “We are in a plastic pollution crisis.

“We can see it everywhere in our rivers, in our oceans . . . we need to do something about it.”

The UN said yesterday that up to five trillion grocery bags were used each year – and barely any are recycled.

In a report for International Environment Day, the world body warned that at current levels the earth could be awash with 12 billion tons of plastic rubbish by mid-century.

A UN report released in Delhi indicates that about 79% of the plastic ever made has been dumped.

Just 9% of the nine billion tons of plastic the world has ever produced has been recycled.

Only a little more – 12% – has been incinerated.

Yesterday’s tagline was: “If you can’t reuse it, refuse it.”

It is more than just aesthetics. Plastics are killing marine life.

Last week a whale died in southern Thailand with 80 plastic bags in its stomach, an increasingly common sight alongside dead seabirds and turtles gorged on plastic and washed ashore.

Experts warn that the greatest threat might be invisible.

Microplastics – tiny shards that easily soak up toxins after breaking off from larger plastic pieces -have been found in tap water, ground water and inside fish that millions of people eat every day.

Scientists still do not fully understand the health effects of consuming microplastics.

Carl Gustaf Lundin, head of the global marine and polar programme at the International Union for Conservation of Nature, said: “We’re conducting a global experiment with no sense of where we’re heading.”

Ocean Conservancy said that at the current rate of dumping, plastic rubbish in the world’s oceans was expected to double to 250 million tons by 2025.

There could be more plastic than fish in the world’s seas by then if nothing is done.