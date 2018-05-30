Brexit might unite Ireland – poll

The wrangle over what will happen to the Irish border after Brexit has put the previously unthinkable possibility of reunification of the island of Ireland firmly on the political agenda.

Support for staying in the European Union is increasing in Northern Ireland as the Brexit negotiations falter, according to a study released this month by Queen’s University, Belfast.

The poll of more than 1 000 residents of Northern Ireland also found that 47% supported holding a referendum, although only 21% said they would now favour a united Ireland.

The study said the results showed that a hard Brexit in which Britain left the EU single market and customs union, combined with an economic downturn could make the prospect of Irish unity “particularly attractive” for the province’s Catholic community.

In the 2016 referendum, Northern Ireland voted 56% to remain in the EU but, like Scotland, was outvoted by England and Wales and the overall result was 52% for Brexit.

The study found that support for EU membership had now risen to 69%.

“What’s becoming increasingly clear is the rise and rise of the Remain vote in Northern Ireland,” Colin Harvey of Queen’s told a conference organised by the thinktank UK in a Changing Europe.

“I think there is extreme peril and danger in rendering that Remain vote politically and legally meaningless.”

Unlike pro-EU Scotland, Northern Ireland could technically stay in the European Union by voting to join the Republic of Ireland.