North Korea says it is willing to talk despite abrupt Trump U-turn

North Korea said on Friday it was willing to talk to the United States at any time after President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled a summit, prompting China to urge both sides to show restraint as a pall of uncertainty settled over the turbulent Korean peninsula once more.

Trump also conceded that the meeting with Kim Jong Un could still go ahead.

“We’re going to see what happens,” he said yesterday.

Trump blamed open hostility from the North Korean regime for his decision to call off the planned talks with Kim Jong Un, and warned Pyongyang against committing any “foolish or reckless acts”.

In a personal letter to Kim, Trump said on Thursday he would not go ahead with the June 12 summit in Singapore, following what the White House called a trail of broken promises by the North.

China, Pyongyang’s sole major ally, urged the two foes to show goodwill as regional powers braced for the possible diplomatic fallout.

So far Pyongyang’s reaction to the sudden U-turn has been conciliator y.

First Vice-Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan called Trump’s decision unexpected and regrettable, but left the door open for talks.

Just before Trump announced the cancellation of the meeting, North Korea declared it had completely dismantled its nuclear test site.

But the chances of success for the unprecedented face-toface had recently been thrown into doubt as threats were traded by both sides.

Trump’s announcement came a day after Pyongyang hardened its rhetoric, calling comments by Vice-President Mike Pence ignorant and stupid.

The Trump decision blind-sided treaty ally South Korea, which until now had brokered a remarkable detente between Washington and Pyongyang.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called the move shocking and regrettable.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the parties to keep talking, as did host Singapore, while Russia’s President Vladimir Putin held out hope that dialogue would resume and the talks would eventually take place.

However, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe backed the US president’s move.

Experts warned that cancelling the meeting could have knock-on effects, especially among allies already rattled by Trump’s unpredictability.

“In a contest of who can be the most erratic leader, President Trump beats Kim Jong Un hands-down,” Joel Wit, founder of the respected 38 North website which monitors North Korea, wrote on Twitter.