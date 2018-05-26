Meteorite hunters seek to strike it rich in Morocco

They roam Morocco’s southern desert, braving the searing heat to scour the undulating sands for bounty fallen from the sky. These celestial treasure hunters are searching for meteorites to sell on a burgeoning international market.

Equipped with a “very strong” magnet and magnifying glass, retired physical education teacher Mohamed Bouzgarine says discoveries could be more valuable than gold.

The price “depends on the rock’s rarity, its shape and its condition”, the 59-year-old says.

“Rocks coming from Mars are very expensive, sometimes as much as 10 000 dirhams (about R13 000) per gram,” he says.

Bouzgarine stops in front of a hollow, hoping it could be a crater formed “very long ago” by extraterrestrial matter.

“It’s a first sign,” he says, ready to get down to work, in the township of M’Hamid el Ghizlane.

For four years now, he has been sifting rocks in the sand, inspecting them for telltale signs of burn incurred during fiery journeys through the atmosphere.

And while he is yet to strike it lucky, the success of some of his hundreds of peers provides the stamina to plod on.

Likewise Abderrahmane, a 48-year-old paramedic who is spending his vacation searching for meteorites.

“From the 2000s, all the nomads started to look for rocks,” he says.

A few foreign specialists are also drawn to the quest for extraterrestrial fragments in the desert landscapes of Erfoud, Tata and Zagora.

These parts of southern Morocco are rich hunting grounds, as the wind uncovers meteorites.

“At least half the scientific publications on the subject are made on the basis of meteorites collected in Morocco,” geochemist Hasnaa Chennaoui Aoudjehane says.

These rocks harbour valuable information about the formation of the solar system 4.5 billion years ago, as well as the planets and their internal composition. One in every five meteorites is valuable.