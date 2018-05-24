Woman jailed for ‘evil’ acid attack on ex-lover

A woman who poured sulphuric acid over her former partner’s face, leading him to end his life by euthanasia, was jailed in Britain yesterday for at least 12 years.

Berlinah Wallace, 48, who grew up in South Africa, threw the corrosive liquid at 29-yearold Dutch engineer Mark van Dongen in Bristol, western England, in 2015 after he left her for another woman.

“It was an act of pure evil,” Judge Nicola Davies said in sentencing her to a life term, with a minimum of 12 years to be served.

“Your intention was to burn, disfigure and disable Mark van Dongen so that he would not be attractive to any other woman.”

The judge noted that immediately before Wallace threw the acid, she had said: “If I can’t have you, no one can.”

Van Dongen was left in a coma for four months and blinded in one eye after suffering extensive burns to his face and body.

He was subsequently paralysed from the neck down and had to have his lower left leg amputated.

He died by state-authorised euthanasia at a hospital in Belgium in January last year.