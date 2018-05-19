Another US school shooting

A least 10 people were killed when a student opened fire at his Texas high school on Friday (18/05/18), as President Donald Trump expressed heartbreak over the latest deadly school shooting in the United States.

The shooting took place as classes were beginning for the day at Santa Fe High School in the city of the same name, located about 50km southeast of Houston.

“There are multiple fatalities,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters.

“There could be any number, but at least 10 people died, the majority being students.”

At least six people were hospitalised, including a police officer, Santa Fe school district police chief Walter Braun said.

Hospital officials said one victim was in a critical condition.

Braun also said explosive devices had been found in the school and surrounding areas and warned people to exercise caution.

The male teen suspect in custody was not immediately identified. Media reports said he was 17 years old.

A second possible person of interest was being questioned, Gonzalez told reporters.