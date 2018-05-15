Man wins lotto twice – in a week

Talk about lucky – a stunned Sydney man who was celebrating an Australian lottery windfall could not believe it when he won again less than a week later.

The unidentified man, in his 40s and from the suburb of Bondi, picked up A$1 020 487 (R9.4-million) on Monday last week and then scooped another A$1 457 834 (R13.4-million) on Saturday.



“I just thought this is too good to be true,” he told NSW Lotteries yesterday after being informed of his good fortune. “The chances of winning twice in such a short period must be non-existent.”

He plans to invest in some Sydney real estate, buy a new car and “a holiday to Honolulu goes without saying”.