Sea of water smashes villages

Adam burst on a commercial flower farm in Kenya’s Rift Valley after weeks of torrential rain, unleashing a “sea of water” that careered down a hillside and smashed into two villages, killing at least 32 people.

The walls of the dam, on top of a hill in Nakuru county, 190km northwest of Nairobi, gave way late on Wednesday as nearby residents were sitting down to evening meals.

Kenya is one of the largest suppliers of cut flowers to Europe, and roses from the Solai farm are exported to the Netherlands and Germany, according to Optimal Connection, its Netherlands-based handling agent.

The floodwaters carved out a dark brown chasm in the hillside and swept away power lines, homes and buildings, including a primary school, as rescue workers picked through rubble and mud searching for survivors.

The bodies of two female victims were found several kilometres away.

Interior Ministry spokesman Mwenda Njoka put the death toll at 32.

After a severe drought last year, East Africa has been hit by two months of heavy rain, affecting nearly a million people in Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia and Uganda.

Bridges have been swept away and roads turned into rivers of mud.