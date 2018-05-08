Putin sworn in for fourth term

Vladimir Putin was sworn in as Russia’s president for a fourth term yesterday, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years at a time of high tension with his Western rivals.

The 65-year-old, in power since 1999, is on course to become the longestserving Russian leader since Joseph Stalin after his March election win.

Putin won nearly 77% of the vote in polls in which his most vocal opponent was banned from running.

“I consider it my duty and my life’s aim to do everything possible for Russia, for its present and for its future,” Putin said at yesterday’s swearing-in ceremony.

Several thousand guests lined the red carpet as he arrived for the ceremony in the ornate Andreyev Hall, part of the Kremlin palace complex.

Among them were US action star Steven Seagal, who has taken up Russian citizenship, as well as former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.