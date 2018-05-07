Messages of support continued to pour in as legendary football manager Sir Alex Ferguson fought for his life yesterday following emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

Considered the most successful manager in the history of British football, Ferguson won 38 major trophies in just over 26 years in charge of Manchester United, including 13 Premier League titles and the Uefa Champions League twice.

It is a measure of the Scot’s success on the pitch, and his stature off it, that tributes poured in from around the world of sport and beyond to wish the 76-year-old a speedy recovery after he underwent surgery on Saturday.

“Everyone at AC Milan wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery,” the seven-time European champions said on their official Twitter page yesterday morning.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, who is on the verge of leading the Turin giants to a seventh successive Serie A crown, said: “Stay strong Alex Ferguson.”

News of Ferguson’s condition also had an impact beyond the world of football.