Royal baby name revealed

By HeraldLIVE and AFP - 27 April 2018

After much anticipation, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William have revealed the name of their son Kensington Palace announced in a tweet on Friday, they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.

Kate gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, the couple’s third child. 

The boy, the couple’s second son, weighed 8 lbs 7oz and William was present for the birth.

The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

