Royal baby name revealed
After much anticipation, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William have revealed the name of their son Kensington Palace announced in a tweet on Friday, they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018
The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ
Kate gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, the couple’s third child.
The boy, the couple’s second son, weighed 8 lbs 7oz and William was present for the birth.
