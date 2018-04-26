Surgeon drilled hole in wrong patient’s leg

A surgeon has been stood down from his post at a New Delhi hospital for performing an unnecessary operation on a patient’s leg after confusing him with another man, an official said.

The surgeon last week drilled a hole in the right leg of Vijendra Tyagi, 50, to insert a pin before realising he had operated on the wrong patient.

Tyagi had been admitted to the state-run Sushruta Trauma Centre in the Indian capital with head injuries after a car accident.

But he was mistaken for another man who had a broken leg and underwent surgery to repair a fracture he had not sustained.

Hospital medical superintendent Ajay Bahl said the patient had been under anaesthesia and could not point out the mistake.

The doctor, whose name has not been disclosed, was removed from his post at the centre for negligence and placed in a separate facility under the close supervision of a senior doctor. – AFP